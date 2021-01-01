Garth Crooks has claimed that Andy Robertson is performing “even better” than he did last season for Liverpool FC.

The Scot has made the left-back slot his own in the Liverpool FC team since having signed for the Reds from Hull City in the summer of 2017.

Robertson was a key player for Liverpool FC last season as he helped them to win their first-ever Premier League title.

The full-back has been a consistent performer this term too, with the 26-year-old having scored one goal and made five assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.

Former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Robertson last season, but he feels like the full-back has raised his game to yet another level this term.

Picking Robertson in his team of the year for 2020, Crooks explained: “This kid is playing out of his skin again.

“I didn’t think he could maintain the form he showed in Liverpool’s title-winning season but I think he’s even better now.

“His quality of pass – especially his delivery into the opposition penalty area – has been magnificent.

“I can’t imagine what he will be like when there’s a full house at Anfield again.”

Robertson will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action on Monday night with a trip to Southampton.

The Reds will then take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday 8 January.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip