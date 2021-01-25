Bruno Fernandes: What I think about Liverpool FC’s recent form

Bruno Fernandes believes that recent criticism aimed at Liverpool FC is unjust and he thinks that it won’t be long before they turn around their stuttering form in the Premier League.

The defending champions have suffered a dramatic slump in form in recent weeks in the top flight to leave them off the pace in the race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League, leaving them in fourth place in the table and six points behind current leaders Manchester United.

Manchester United and Liverpool FC played out a goalless draw in the Premier League at Anfield last weekend as neither side were unable to break the deadlock.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then lost 1-0 to Burnley at Anfield in midweek to further dent their title hopes this season.

The Reds will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Tottenham away from home on Thursday night.

And Fernandes feels that it won’t be long before the Reds start firing again.

Speaking in an interview before the FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Liverpool FC, Fernandes said: “I think teams have moments.

“I don’t think Liverpool are playing poorly. I think they don’t win and this is the point.

“When teams don’t win, everyone talks about that. When players don’t score, everyone talks about that.

“I feel that on me because I know the standard is high, because I arrived and I scored a lot of goals and make a lot of assists, and everyone is wanting goals and assists from me.

“It is the same, everyone expects goals from [Mohamed] Salah, from [Roberto] Firmino and from [Sadio] Mane. They are not scoring in the last games and it starts feeling like, ‘oh, they are not playing well’.

“They create, they play, but the other teams are playing better and, as I said before, they have more qualities to play.

“Every team goes there to play maybe without the pressure of the fans. Teams play a little bit more comfortably and, as I say, I think it is a moment.

“We don’t have to look at that moment because big teams and big players can show in every moment.”

