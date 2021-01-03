Jamie Carragher rates Man United’s Premier League title chances

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United can win the Premier League title this season following their solid start to the campaign.

The Red Devils moved level on points with Liverpool FC at the top of the table on Friday night when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes helped to secure the victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they moved level on points with the defending champions.

Manchester United have established themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this season following their recent good form in the top flight, with the Red Devils having won four of their last five outings.

Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United to a better finish then their third-placed finish last term.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels convinced that the Red Devils have what it takes to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this term.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph before the win over Aston Villa, Carragher said: “Manchester United can win the Premier League this season. Just hearing that should be enough to gladden the hearts of their fans.

“The more I see them, the more convinced I am that it could happen. I do not believe they have radically improved, but such is their firepower they have the ability to win games without producing 90-minute performances.

“We have seen it so often this season where they have gone from dire one minute to brilliant the next, and their away form makes them dangerous.

“The biggest reason they have a chance is because the country’s two outstanding sides — Liverpool and City — have dropped back.

“United could be one of the major beneficiaries of this unique season because the title could be won with little more than 80 points.

“United are among those who could hit that mark, especially if they remedy their poor results at Old Trafford.

“In Bruno Fernandes they have one of the Premier League’s outstanding players. A word of warning, though. I am yet to be convinced United are a well-balanced, consistent team. They still have problems.

“You cannot keep relying on the attackers to get a team out of trouble, and their goalkeeper issue needs to be resolved. David De Gea is still making too many mistakes.

“If Dean Henderson does not get a run in the side to prove United will not need to sign a new keeper at the end of the season, what was the point of bringing him back to Old Trafford?”

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

