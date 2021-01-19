Graeme Souness rates Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC’s title hopes

Graeme Souness has admitted that he is worried about Liverpool FC’s title challenge this season because of their depleted squad.

The Reds played out a goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League as they failed to return to winning ways in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have not won any of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them down in fourth place in the top-flight table after 18 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC find themselves outside of the top four after a run which left Frank Lampard’s men with just two wins from their last five games in the Premier League.

Manchester City can move to the top of the Premier League table if they win their game in hand over current leaders Manchester United.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Souness has expressed his concerns about Liverpool FC’s bid to retain their title this season after serious injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Souness said: “I worry for Liverpool because there’s no Van Dijk coming back this year and I doubt Gomez will come back so nothing changes in personnel for them.

“Thiago will get fitter and be more of an influence but they’re relying on the front three getting their sparkle back. They’re 18 points worse off now than they were at this time last year and that’s a hell of a lot of points.

“As a Liverpool supporter, I worry if [Sergio] Aguero gets fit and say plays 10 games… You look at midweek against Brighton, they huffed and puffed and ended up winning 1-0.

“If Aguero plays in that game, he gets a couple of goals. You can’t rely on your centre-half to get a couple of goals like he did today.

“For me, City are the biggest danger to Liverpool. I know there’s a couple of ifs in there and if you’re pushing me, I’m going to go for City at this time tonight. Ask me in a fortnight and it’ll change.

“If we go back three or four weeks, Chelsea were in the mix. We’ve not mentioned them. I don’t think they will challenge, but that’s how quickly it changes.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday with a home clash against Burnley.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are preparing for their trip to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

