‘Fabulous’: Gary Lineker praises Liverpool FC star during 3-1 win at West Ham

Gary Lineker singled out Mo Salah for special praise after he netted twice in Liverpool FC's 3-1 win at West Ham

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Sunday 31 January 2021, 18:21 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker praised the “fabulous” Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international inspired Liverpool FC to a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Egypt international gave the visitors the lead in the 57th minute with a curling finish from inside the box with his left foot.

Salah, 28, then made it 2-0 to the Reds shortly after when he rounded off a superb counter-attacking move from the visitors after a West Ham corner, as he expertly controlled Xherdan Shaqiri’s lofted pass and dinked home a wonderful finish.

Georginio Wijnaldum netted in the 84th minute with a close-range effort, before West Ham United pulled a goal back in the 87th minute through Craig Dawson.

England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by Salah’s input on Saturday for the Reds as the forward netted his 14th and 15th goals in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit this season, taking his tally to 21 in total for the current campaign in all competitions.

Posting on Twitter during the game, Lineker said: “4 consecutive seasons of scoring 20 plus goals for @MoSalah. Fabulous footballer.”

Lineker Salah tweet

Liverpool FC’s win moved them up into third place in the Premier League table ahead of their home clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

