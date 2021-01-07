Jurgen Klopp urged to have a ‘quiet word’ with three Liverpool FC stars

Steve Nicol believes that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp needs to have a “quiet word” with his front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to get them firing again.

The Merseyside outfit have suffered a dip in form in recent games to leave them in a precarious position at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the top flight on Monday night.

Their disappointing run of form has left Manchester United with the chance to move three points clear of Klopp’s side if they win their game in hand over the Reds.

Former Liverpool FC star Nicol believes that Klopp simply needs to have a chat with his front three in order to coax them back into form.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “I think it’s pretty clear where the problems are. It’s up front.

“The front three are not producing, not delivering… they’re not even creating!

“Yes, Newcastle they made opportunities but this Southampton game and the West Brom game, they never created anything.

“If you aren’t going to create, then you aren’t going to score goals.

“This is where Klopp comes into it as well and earns his corn. It’s all very well saying, this is wrong, this isn’t right – the fact is these three games we’re talking about, they’ve had over 70 per cent possession of the ball in every game.

“So it’s not a complete and utter shambles. The fact is Klopp now has to have a word and a quiet word and a clever word with the front three. Sometimes it’s just about a little nugget that you give a player.

“Like Mane, why don’t you say to him you’re standing in the box. You’re standing with your back to goal all the time. Can you get yourself half turn? That’s half a yard in the box.

“When you’re playing against teams who defend as ruthlessly as Southampton did in the box then that gives you an edge.

“Salah is the same. Always looking to run in or be standing in the box. Why don’t you stand a little wider, a little deeper. With the feet he’s got, no defender wants you running at him.

“It’s all these little nuggets that make the difference, with the front three in particular.

“The rest of it is OK! This is where Klopp needs to earn his corn by being smart and having a little word with the front three.”

Liverpool FC will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

Before that, the Reds will travel to face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

