Nemanja Matic fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Man United clash

Nemanja Matic has declared that Manchester United are ready to “compete” with Liverpool FC when they travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into their clash on Merseyside on Sunday at the top of the Premier League table after their 1-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night moved them top of the table.

Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Manchester United lifted themselves three points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of their crunch clash at Anfield this weekend.

Manchester United have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won four of their last five outings in the top flight to haul them into the Premier League title race.

Matic and his team-mates are now determined to build on that run when they take on their bitter rivals at Anfield this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after the win at Burnley, Matic said: “I think that these sort of wins show that we are ready to compete for the title.

“Sometimes we have looked like a team who wants to score as soon as possible, then we get panicked.

“But I think today we showed more maturity, we showed we are more clever. And on this pitch, at this stadium against Burnley is always hard to win the games, not to concede a goal from long balls and set-pieces.

“We prepared the game well and I think we deserved these three points.”

Matic continued: “We have a lot of quality in our team and in these kind of games you have to use that.

“You have to be patient, not to panic, because when you have that much quality over 90 minutes, one situation will decide and that was exactly what we did today.

“I’m happy for the team, for the team performance and the team spirit.

“Let’s see on Sunday against Liverpool. It’s the biggest derby in England and we go there to compete with them, to see where we are, one of the best teams in the league so I think that we are ready.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

