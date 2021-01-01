Garth Crooks believes that Sadio Mane doesn’t get the praise he deserves for his performances at Liverpool FC.

The Senegal international has been one of the key attacking players at Anfield since he signed for the Reds from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

He has forced a deadly attacking understanding with both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Reds team and helped them to win the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old has been in decent form this season, scoring six goals and making two assists in 15 Premier League games for the Reds this term.

Mane has also netted one goal and made one assist in six Champions League games this season.

Former Spurs star Crooks feels that Mane is one of Liverpool FC’s key players and claims that he is somewhat undervalued at Anfield.

Picking Mane in his team of the year, Crooks said: “I’ve no doubt Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks the world of Mane but I’m not sure he gets the praise his performances and goals deserve.

“Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are back in form again but they weren’t at the end of last season.

“Liverpool struggled on their return from the lockdown in June, when Covid-19 threatened the cancellation of the entire season, but Mane did not.

“The Senegal international remained consistent and even carried the Reds through games on occasions. His contribution this season remains a key component to the club’s success.

“Liverpool have lots of jewels in their crown but they would do well to look after this gem.”

Mane will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to action with a clash against his former side Southampton on Monday night.

The Reds will then travel to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on 8 January.

