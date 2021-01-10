Michael Owen has lavished praise on Thiago Alcantara following his fine performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The midfielder’s start to life at Anfield has been hampered by injury problems since his summer move to the club from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just two starts in the Premier League this season and five appearances in total for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but he will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team.

Thiago came on at half-time during Liverpool FC’s victory over Villa on Friday night and produced an excellent performance to help the Reds book their place in the fourth round.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen was hugely impressed by what he saw from the Spain international on Friday night as he explained why he is such a big fan of the summer signing.

Speaking to BT Sport, Owen said: “This fella just makes me want to watch football 24 hours a day.

“The way he looks around, the way he gives it the eyes.

“There’s nobody in the Premier League, nobody that plays like him.

“He’s playing a different type of game than everyone else. His disguise on passes is unbelievable.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield next Sunday afternoon.

