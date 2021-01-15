Mikael Silvestre rates Liverpool FC and Man United’s title hopes

Mikael Silvestre believes that Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Leicester City are the only three teams in the Premier League title race this season.

The Red Devils moved to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night thanks to their 1-0 away win at Burnley as they continued their recent good form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are now three points clear of closest challengers Liverpool FC in the table heading into Sunday’s crunch clash between the two sides at Anfield.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are down in fourth place in the table as Brendan Rodgers looks to steer the Foxes towards a genuine title challenge this term.

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Brighton on Wednesday night as they moved up into third place in the table and four points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

However, former Red Devils and Arsenal defender Silvestre believes that only Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Leicester are in the title race this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Silvestre said: “For me there are only three teams in this year’s title race: Man United, Liverpool, and I’m going to put Leicester in there as well.

“It’s a wide-open season and it’s good for Man United to be in the race instead of playing catch-up and looking on from a distance. Now it’s just a case of staying up there. They’re in a very positive position at this point in the campaign.

“The great thing is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t changed anything in recent weeks.

“From United’s poor run to where they are now, he’s stuck to his plans and his ideas. Solskjaer didn’t have to change anything; it was more that the players had to respond to what he was asking them to do.

“United had a fantastic run at the back end of last season, then they managed to bring in some names where the club identified weaknesses and clearly they’re now back on track. Ole just wanted that consistency and it looks like it’s back now.

When you know the man [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer], you know he has values and that’s why he was given the job; he reflects what United is about. As a United player you need to ignore the noise in the media – as a manager even more so. The staff are all united and behind the manager.

“There’s enough quality in there to challenge for the title. But football is a funny game; you can’t afford to relax because you’ll slip down one or two more places in the table. You need to stay focussed.

“I wouldn’t have predicted Man United to be at the top of the table in January back at the start of the season, but that’s the beauty of the game. They’ve taken advantage of other teams’ misfortunes.

“It’s why the Premier League in general is so interesting. It’s great to see United in that position; I’d call it a very good surprise.”

Manchester United will take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday knowing that a win on Merseyside would move them six points clear of their bitter rivals.

