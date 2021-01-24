‘Congratulations’: Jose Mourinho sends message to Liverpool FC about record

Jose Mourinho has congratulated Liverpool FC for getting so close to matching Chelsea FC’s record home run in the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Burnley on Thursday night as their worrying slump in form under Jurgen Klopp continued.

Liverpool FC have now failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League and that run of form has caused them to drop down into fourth place in the table and has left them six points off top spot.

The Reds’ defeat by Burnley last week marked the end of Liverpool FC’s remarkable 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League, leaving them agonisingly short of breaking Chelsea FC’s record of 86 games without defeat between 2004 and 2008.

Mourinho, who was in charge of Chelsea FC for most of that period, praised Liverpool FC for getting so close to the record.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Mourinho said: “You know, the records are there to be broken. Even the most incredible ones, in so many sports.

“But there are some records that you look to them and you feel that it’s almost impossible for somebody to do it.

“And honestly what Liverpool did was amazing. What they did is very, very difficult to achieve.

“And of course our record from the Chelsea time is still the record and is very, very difficult for somebody to do better than that.

“But congratulations to Liverpool for the amazing run that they had by not losing a Premier League match at home for so long.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

