Paul Merson: Liverpool FC have chance to prove their greatness

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC have an opportunity to prove their greatness by turning around their recent stuttering form.

The Reds have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and their defeat by Burnley on Thursday night left them without a win in their last five outings in the top flight.

Liverpool FC’s slump in form has caused them to drop down the table and they currently sit in fourth place, six points behind leaders Manchester United.

The Merseyside outfit have been plagued by injury issues in recent weeks, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomes missing due to long-term problems.

However, former Arsenal star Merson believes that Liverpool FC’s slump in form represents the perfect chance to turn things around in the coming weeks and prove themselves to be a top team.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “This run is taking a toll on Klopp and all of his players. They have been so great of the past few years, now the players are all making the wrong decisions, and that’s all about confidence.

“These players are experiencing something they have never been through. Most of Liverpool’s players came into the team, hit the ground running, won the Champions League and Premier League and had never lost a league game at Anfield until last night.

“But it’s in difficult moments like these where players have to play their way out, this is when great players get themselves out of this situation.

“This is why the likes of Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, all of those players, earned such a good reputation because if they did have a bad run – and trust me, they all did – they were out of it and were great again.

“You’ve only got to look at the figures Liverpool have put up over the last two seasons to know they are still in this title race.

“A six-point gap for a side capable of winning 10 matches on the trot? Liverpool can click at any moment and can be right back up there.”

Liverpool FC will attempt to get back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon when they travel to face Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Reds will then take on Tottenham away from home on Thursday night in the Premier League.

