Roy Keane predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Roy Keane is still tipping Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season.

The Reds have been in good form this term as they look to make it back to back triumphs in the Premier League following their impressive title success last season.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to bring the trophy to Anfield for a second time this season.

The Merseyside outfit are competing with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the title this season.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners at Chelsea FC and Pep Guardiola’s men have two games in hand on Liverpool FC as things stand.

Former Manchester United star Keane says that Liverpool FC remain as his favourites for the title this season.

Asked for his thoughts on the title race after Chelsea FC’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, Keane said on Sky Sports: “On the title? I’m sticking with Liverpool.

“I think City. I think United are doing really well.

“It’s certainly the most exciting looking leagues we’ve seen in the last 15-20 years.

“There’s also Leicester, Tottenham. The top two I said a couple of months ago and I’m going to stick with Liverpool and City.”

Liverpool FC are in FA Cup action on Friday night when they travel to Aston Villa in the third round.

After that, the Reds will host bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

