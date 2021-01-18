Sir Alex Ferguson admits Liverpool FC star has proved his doubters wrong

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that Manchester United passed on the opportunity to sign Jordan Henderson from Sunderland due to concerns about potential future injury problems.

The Liverpool FC captain has become one of the Reds’ key players since having signed for the Merseyside outfit from the Black Cats back in June 2011.

Henderson led the Reds to their first-ever Premier League trophy last season and helped them to win the Champions League crown the year before that.

Ferguson has now revealed that Manchester United were strongly interested in signing the midfielder while he was still in charge at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils opted not to do a deal amid concerns about potential injury issues in the future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Ferguson said: “We were ready to make a bid for Jordan Henderson at Sunderland. I spoke to Steve Bruce and he loved the guy.

“And then our medical department said they were not happy with his running style – he could be the type to have injuries.

“I must say it was one of my bits of management to make sure the player is always available. If you sign a player and he is not available for you, it is a waste of time so that is the point I have to make about Jordan.

“We loved him as a player and he has proved that now, he has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person.”

Henderson will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Burnley at home in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

After that, the Reds will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday 24 January.

