Sky Sports reporter delivers latest update on Liverpool FC transfer plans

Liverpool FC are looking at signing a new centre-half in the January transfer window but may not complete a deal, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this month after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both suffered long-term injuries earlier in the season.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table but they will be overtaken by Manchester United if the Red Devils win their game in hand.

The Merseyside outfit are bound to be linked with a host of potential defensive recruits this month as they consider adding to their squad.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has delivered the latest update on how Liverpool FC’s search for a new central defender may shape up this month.

Speaking on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports, Sheth said: “If you go back to the summer, Liverpool actually sold a central defender in Dejan Lovren and Klopp decided that he didn’t need to go into the market because he had Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

“He thought that would be enough to take them through the season. I don’t think he foresaw the injury problems and having to play Fabinho, plus one of Phillips and Williams.

“People will say they only conceded one goal against Southampton, but playing two of your central midfielders in defence weakens two areas of the pitch.

“The way Liverpool approach their transfer policy, they always seem to have a shortlist of one player – when you look at when they first looked to sign Van Dijk.

“They didn’t look to sign someone else and came back for him in the following January. Would I be surprised if Liverpool signed a centre-back in this transfer window? No.

“Would I be surprised if they didn’t? Again no, simply because of their recruitment policy.

“But I just wonder if Klopp will change that policy very slightly and bring in a defender as a short-term fix, having watched what happened at Southampton.”

Liverpool FC are in FA Cup action on Friday night when they travel to take on Aston Villa in the third round.

The Merseyside outfit are aiming to defend their Premier League title this season and will return to top flight action when they take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip