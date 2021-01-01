Garth Crooks has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for the “resilience” he has shown in the Liverpool FC team this season.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool FC since breaking into the first team under Jurgen Klopp, and he was one of the standout performers in the Reds’ title-winning campaign last term.

Alexander-Arnold has made two assists in 14 Premier League games so far this season as he bids to help the Merseyside outfit retain their top-flight crown. The England international has also made two assists in four Champions League games this term.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Alexander-Arnold recently, and he feels that he has been adding a “maturity” to his game with his performances.

Picking Alexander-Arnold in his team of the year for 2020, Crooks told BBC Sport: “Everyone can see his ability but what I’m starting to see is a maturity in his game I didn’t see last season.

“He’s had one or two indifferent games as Liverpool attempt to regain the title, and was substituted against Fulham earlier this month.

“The absence of Virgil van Dijk and an unsettled back four may have had an effect on him, but the lad has shown resilience and retained his position in the Liverpool team. And mine too.”

Alexander-Arnold will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Reds will then face Aston Villa away from home in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday 8 January as they look to make a winning start in the cup competition.

