Reporter: Liverpool FC star encouraging Kylian Mbappe to move to Anfield

Liverpool FC star Fabinho is actively encouraging Kylian Mbappe to move to Anfield to work under Jurgen Klopp, according to French reporter Geoffroy Garetier.

Canal Plus journalist Geoffroy Garetier is quoted by Metro as saying that Fabinho is still speaking to his former AS Monaco team-mate despite having gone their separate ways in their careers in 2018.

The same article states that Fabinho has launched a “charm offensive”, telling Mbappe about how good life is at Liverpool FC as well as the benefits of working under Klopp.

According to the same article, the Brazil international has credited Klopp with significantly improving his performance level since his move to Liverpool FC in 2018.

The story goes on to claim that Mbappe is interested in a move to Liverpool FC as the Reds have promised to build their team around the France international if he does move to Anfield.

However, the report also points out that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is also interested in a switch to Real Madrid as he is a long-term fan of the Spanish club.

Mbappe has scored 14 goals and has made six assists in 17 games in Ligue 1 this season.

The France forward has netted 78 times in 93 games in the French top flight since his move to PSG from AS Monaco in 2017.

Mbappe has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French League Cups since his move to PSG.

