Kylian Mbappe is not the answer to Liverpool FC’s short-term problems, former Reds captain John Barnes has warned Jurgen Klopp.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a swoop to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward as Klopp considers adding to his attacking options at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have been regularly linked with a potential move to sign Mbappe over the past few years since the Reds missed out on the signing of the World Cup winner in 2017 when the 22-year-old swapped Monaco for PSG.

Mbappe is facing fresh speculation surrounding his future following Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the new PSG manager and a standoff regarding the France international’s contract negotiations at Parc des Princes.

The PSG striker has 18 months left to run on his current deal at PSG, prompting talk of a potential move to Real Madrid or defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

However, former Reds midfielder Barnes believes Liverpool FC should worry about signing a new centre-half and improving their performances in the Premier League for the remainder of the season rather than signing Mbappe.

“Mbappe is a fantastic player but forward areas are not a position that Liverpool need strengthening in, but if he can play centre-back they should get him in January!” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“If Liverpool tail away and finish lower down the table, he won’t come to Liverpool – so they should worry about this season. If there is a possibility of getting him in January then you could go and get him, but there isn’t.

“Short-term, Mbappe is not Liverpool’s answer. Liverpool are strong in attacking positions and have huge depth in midfield, but the centre-back position is the one that really needs addressing.”

Mbappe has scored 12 goals and has made five assists in 15 games in the Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season so far.

The PSG striker has netted 104 goals in 144 games in all competitions since his move to the French capital in 2017.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in their top of the table clash.

