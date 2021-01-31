Liverpool FC are interested in New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have cast an eye on the Major League Soccer defender as Jurgen Klopp looks to solve his defensive crisis.

Th same article states that the Reds believe that Long could provide short-term defensive cover for Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, who are all sidelined with injury.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is set to look to sign a defender in the last couple of days of the January transfer window to ensure the Reds have sufficient cover at the back for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

ESPN go on to reveal that Liverpool FC refused to confirm whether they’ve got a concrete interest in Long when they reached out to the defending champions.

The report reveals that the New York Red Bulls star is attracting a lot of interest from clubs in the Premier League and Ligue 1.

The story adds that the MLS club haven’t yet received an official approach for Long despite Reading being linked with a loan bid for the 28-year-old.

Long scored two goals in 17 games in the 2020 Major League Soccer season.

The New York Red Bulls defender started his career at Portland Timbers before he ended up in the Big Apple in 2016.

