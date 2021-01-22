Liverpool FC are set to battle it out with Manchester City to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Spain international is at the centre of a tug-of-war between two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

The same article states that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also facing competition from Leeds United but the title rivals appear more likely to win the race for Traore.

According to the same story, Wolves are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £35.5m for Traore despite the 24-year-old falling down the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo this term.

Sport go on to add that Wolves may be reluctant to sell given that the club have struggled to replace Diogo Jota after the Portugal international moved to Liverpool FC last summer.

The report adds that the Spanish club are also without Raul Jimenez is still out on the sidelines following a fractured skull which could make Santo reluctant to sell the winger.

Traore has only made one assist in 18 games in the Premier League this season.

The Wolves forward has netted four goals and has made nine assists in 37 games in the Premier League last term.

Traore started his career at FC Barcelona before he moved to Aston Villa in 2015.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip