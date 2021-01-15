Liverpool FC are genuinely interested in a summer bid to sign Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in a potential swoop to sign White after scouting the Seagulls defender over the past 12 months or so.

The same article states that the Reds “scouted the centre-half extensively” last season as White helped Leeds United to secure a return to the Premier League during his loan spell at Elland Road.

According to the same report, the defending Premier League champions didn’t act on their interest in White because the Reds wanted to see how the defender adapted to the top flight this term.

The Liverpool Echo reveal that Liverpool FC were monitoring Leeds United’s interest in signing White on a permanent deal in the summer but the Reds had been assured the centre-half would be signing a new contract at Brighton.

The newspaper claim that their understanding is that the Merseyside outfit are working on summer deals rather than signing any new defenders in the January transfer window.

White has been booked twice in 17 appearances in the Premier League this season following his return to Brighton after a loan spell at Leeds.

Liverpool FC are in second position in the Premier League table and three points behind bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip