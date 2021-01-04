Jurgen Klopp warned about Liverpool FC signing new centre-half

Jurgen Klopp should only sign a top-class centre-half capable of improving the Liverpool FC team this January, according to former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a swoop to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window to ease their defensive problems this season.

Joel Matip suffered an injury in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion last month to leave Klopp without any senior centre-halves available.

Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby back in October.

Joe Gomez also succumbed to a knee problem during an England training session to end his participation in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Klopp has been forced to use Fabinho in an unorthodox centre-half role in the current campaign, while Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have been used alongside the Brazilian midfielder.

The Reds are likely to be linked with a host of centre-halves in the January transfer window.

However, former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy doesn’t want the Reds to sign a new defender to provide cover, adding the defending champions should only be thinking about bringing in a high-quality centre-half capable of improving the team.

“I wouldn’t be saying they should go and get cover,” Murphy is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I think if they can get somebody they want, have been tracking, they really like and could potentially be a first-team player, yes try and make it happen early.

“But don’t go and buy cover, they’ve got cover. If you’re going to go and get someone it’s got to be not a panic buy.

“They waited for Van Dijk for probably six months, nine months, they wanted him earlier didn’t they and they waited because that was who they wanted.

“So I wouldn’t go and get cover, no. If I could go and get someone I really wanted and I really thought could make an improvement to the team, I would try to make it happen in January rather than wait until the summer.

“But that’s easier said than done because I imagine the type of player they’re looking at will be at Champions League clubs, where they’re not going to want to sell. It’s a difficult one for Liverpool.

“I’m not privy to being on the training pitch to see the quality of the younger players, how much belief Jurgen Klopp has in them, [Nat] Phillips and [Rhys] Williams, I’m not sure. So we’ll have to wait and see.

“My gut feeling is that they will try and get something done in January, that’s my gut feeling.”

Liverpool FC will take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their first Premier League game of 2021 on Monday night.

The title holders will host bitter rivals Manchester United in their top of the table clash at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

