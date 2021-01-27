Jurgen Klopp has urged the Liverpool FC hierarchy to not miss out on the opportunity to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon, as quoted by CaughtOffside, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the Austria international on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Klopp is eager to see Liverpool FC land the experienced defender after the Merseyside outfit endured an injury crisis at the back this term.

According to the same story, the German head coach has urged the Reds to try to get a deal over the line for the 28-year-old ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Don Balon article claims that Klopp’s apparent eagerness to sign Alaba has created a problem for Real Madrid because the Spanish club are thought to be favourites to sign the Austrian defender.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Alaba will leave Bayern Munich in the 2021 summer transfer window after the Allianz Arena outfit took a new deal off the negotiating table.

Alaba has scored 33 times in 410 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons at the German side.

The Austria international has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the Champions League twice.

