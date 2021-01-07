Liverpool FC are “pushing hard” to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the Austria international in the summer when the versatile defender’s contract will come to an end at Bayern Munich.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have already been in touch with Alaba’s representatives about a potential move to Anfield in the 2021 summer transfer window following his 11 seasons at Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, the Reds are facing a tough assignment given that Real Madrid are also interested in the 28-year-old. The Austrian full-back will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The Guardian claims that Real Madrid are looking at a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos because the Spain international could leave The Bernabeu when the World Cup winner’s current deal ends this summer.

The report says that the Spanish giants have a big advantage in the race to sign Alaba as the Bayern defender has always dreamt about playing for Real Madrid at some point in his career.

Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and two Champions League titles during his illustrious career at Bayern Munich.

The Austria international has scored 32 times in 405 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons.

