Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Braga defender David Carmo and could face competition from Leicester City, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Record, as quoted by website Give Me Sport, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 21-year-old.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are in the market to sign a new centre-half given the injury problems to defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have earmarked Carmo as a potential recruit to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged defence.

The Give Me Sport article also claims that Leicester have been mentioned in the race for Carmo’s signature.

The story reports that Carmo has a contract release clause of £35.5m but Liverpool FC may be able to negotiate a lower fee for the defender.

The story concludes by saying that the defending Premier League champions haven’t made a concrete bid for the Braga defender yet, and that it is just “interest” at this point.

Carmo has made seven appearances for Braga in the Portuguese top flight this season.

The Portuguese centre-half made his debut for Braga in a 2-1 victory over FC Porto last January.

Liverpool FC have been forced to play Brazilian midfielder Fabinho in a centre-half role this season alongside inexperienced defenders such as Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

The Reds will take on Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday 17 January.

