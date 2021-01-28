John Aldridge has urged Liverpool FC to spend £100m on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to replace Roberto Firmino.

The defending champions have struggled over the past month to lose ground in the Premier League title race following a return of five games without a victory in the English top flight.

Firmino, who moved to Liverpool FC from Hoffenheim in 2015, missed some key opportunities in their 0-0 draw with Manchester United and 1-0 loss to Burnley in their last two Premier League outings.

The Brazil international has scored five times and has made three assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Firmino’s alarming drop in form wasn’t such a big issue earlier this term when summer signing Diogo Jota scored five times in nine Premier League games following his £45m switch from Wolves.

Haaland’s future has been a source of debate in the past few months amid reported interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

The Norway international has scored 14 times in 13 games in the Bundesliga in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Aldridge believes the Reds should spend £100m on Haaland to reinforce Klopp’s attacking options.

“Roberto Firmino’s form has been a concern for some time, so I would encourage Liverpool to do all they can to sign Erling Haaland next summer,” Aldridge told the Sunday World.

“Liverpool don’t have a Plan B option in their forward line and as we have seen with their slump in form over the last few weeks, they don’t have a back-up plan when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not firing.

“A player like Haaland would give them that variation and while he would cost in excess of £100m to sign from Dortmund, he is the man I’d like to see Liverpool go for.

“This lad looks to be the real deal and he has lived up to his hype time and again over the last year. He’s strong, direct, great in the air and a brilliant finisher.

“In top of that, he is young and hungry, which is what Liverpool need in a team that has lost a little of its bite amid their current slump.

“Haaland has everything you look to be a top centre-forward and having him alongside Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota next season would give Liverpool a real chance to spring back into contention for the top trophies.”

Haaland has scored 27 times and has made four assist in 28 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The 20-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United in the 2020 January transfer window.

