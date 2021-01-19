Georginio Wijnaldum is set to reject a new Liverpool FC contract and move to FC Barcelona in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Wijnaldum looks increasingly likely to complete a switch to the Spanish giants at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman would like to continue the Catalan side’s tradition of fielding Netherlands internationals.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Wijnaldum to commit his future to the defending Premier League champions.

The report goes on to add that the Reds did sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer in the event that Wijnaldum opts to leave on a free transfer.

The article also says that the former Newcastle midfielder would love to have the opportunity to play for another of Europe’s most prestigious clubs and work under his compatriot Koeman.

Wijnaldum has scored one goal in 18 games in the Premier League this season.

The Netherlands international has won the Premier League title and the Champions League crown since his move to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle in 2016.

Wijnaldum has netted 21 times in 221 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night before the Reds take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

