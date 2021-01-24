Liverpool FC, Man United want 17-year-old Bundesliga wonderkid – report

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are interested in the 17-year-old.

The same article states that Musiala is currently in negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

According to the same story, the 17-year-old is thought to be demanding a contract in the region of £100,000 a week to remain at Bayern Munich.

The story goes on to say that Musiala started his career at Chelsea FC before the moved to Bayern Munich in July 2019.

Goal claim that the teenager is still a youth wage despite making 21 appearances for Bayern in the current campaign.

The report suggests that the ex-Chelsea FC youth star will look to orchestrate a move away from Bayern this summer if the two parties can’t agree a satisfactory deal.

Musiala has scored three goals in 13 appearances in the Bundesliga this term, while the English winger has featured in three games in the Champions League.

The England Under-21 international has netted three times in 20 games in his fledgling Bayern career so far.

Bayern signed Musiala as a 16-year-old from Chelsea FC in July 2019 after he followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by swapping the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

