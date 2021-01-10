Liverpool FC should consider a swoop to sign Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, according to Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

The defending Premier League champions are believed to be in the market to sign a new centre-half to ease their defensive problems following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk, who moved to Liverpool FC from Southampton in a club-record £75m deal in January 2018, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Merseyside derby back in December.

Liverpool FC lost Gomez to a knee problem after the 23-year-old suffered the injury in England training to leave Jurgen Klopp with Joel Matip as his only senior centre-half.

But Matip has struggled with persistent niggles to force Klopp to use Fabinho in an orthodox centre-half role alongside youngsters such as Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a number of centre-halves in the 2021 January transfer window as they consider adding to their squad this month.

However, former Arsenal defender Keown believes Liverpool FC should consider a move to sign who the pundit believes to be the best defender in the Premier League this season – Southampton’s Vestergaard.

“I was looking at Vestergaard playing for Southampton, and I will say this on record,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“I have not seen a better central defender this season, and I looked at his contract situation.

“I am not trying to cause a problem for Southampton, and I thought that maybe that would be a player that Jurgen Klopp would go after.

“He has been brilliant this season. He is injured at the moment.”

Vestergaard has scored four times in 60 games in three seasons at Southampton following his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.

Liverpool FC have previously signed defenders from the Saints, such as Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne.

