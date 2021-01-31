Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC transfer update after Joel Matip injury

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC will look to sign a centre-half before the January transfer window

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 31 January 2021, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool FC supporters that the club are working to bring in defensive cover before the close of the January transfer window after Joel Matip suffered an injury blow.

The Reds don’t have a senior centre-half available for selection after Matip suffered a fresh injury in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez since October, forcing Klopp to use midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in unorthodox centre-half roles.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a host of defenders in the January transfer window but Liverpool FC still haven’t signed a new centre-half.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the likes of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly and Brighton centre-half Ben White.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, Klopp delivered an update on the Reds’ search for a defender.

“We will try,” said Klopp. “I am not sure there is an £80m centre back available at the moment and a club thinks, ‘We can get £80m for him, so we will sell him’.

“I don’t think that’s the case. This calibre of player — the teams would not sell them now.

“We need to find the right player and one who suits our financial situation. We don’t close our eyes. While we are doing that, we have to find solutions and play football.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night after goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane.

The title holders ended a five-game winless run thanks to their victory over Spurs to secure a morale-boosting win for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC will host Brighton on Wednesday night before the Reds welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network