Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool FC supporters that the club are working to bring in defensive cover before the close of the January transfer window after Joel Matip suffered an injury blow.

The Reds don’t have a senior centre-half available for selection after Matip suffered a fresh injury in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez since October, forcing Klopp to use midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in unorthodox centre-half roles.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a host of defenders in the January transfer window but Liverpool FC still haven’t signed a new centre-half.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the likes of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly and Brighton centre-half Ben White.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, Klopp delivered an update on the Reds’ search for a defender.

“We will try,” said Klopp. “I am not sure there is an £80m centre back available at the moment and a club thinks, ‘We can get £80m for him, so we will sell him’.

“I don’t think that’s the case. This calibre of player — the teams would not sell them now.

“We need to find the right player and one who suits our financial situation. We don’t close our eyes. While we are doing that, we have to find solutions and play football.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night after goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane.

The title holders ended a five-game winless run thanks to their victory over Spurs to secure a morale-boosting win for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC will host Brighton on Wednesday night before the Reds welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.

