Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC transfer update on hunt for new defender

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool FC could struggle to sign a new centre-half in January.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a swoop to sign a top-class centre-half in the January transfer window following their injury problems in the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury in the Merseyside derby back in October to leave the title holders without their most influential defender.

Van Dijk’s centre-half partner Joe Gomez suffered a knee problem during England training in October to rule out the Three Lions defender for the 2020-21 season.

Klopp’s only other recognised senior centre-half Joel Matip has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool FC career so far.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a host of top centre-halves in the January transfer window but the Merseyside outfit haven’t made any signings so far.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Southampton on Monday night, Klopp provided an update on the club’s bid to sign a new centre-half.

“We have solutions in the squad – obviously,” Klopp said.

“But we are struggling still with the injuries we have at this specific moment – it is happening most of the time it is in the centre-half position.

“That’s clear. Some players are injured, play pretty quick like Joel [Matip] and get injured again.

“It just can happen like this, when it starts at one point and just doesn’t stop.

“So we have solutions in the squad but if we can do something in the window – I don’t know, it’s really like that.

“It’s a very difficult transfer window, I’m sure you can imagine.

“Not a lot of clubs have real money, some clubs don’t have money but don’t need money as well – that’s the situation.

“Doing something makes no sense, doing the right thing makes sense and so far, as long as we’re in the situation we are in, we have to deal with it and we do.”

Liverpool FC failed to sign defensive cover in the summer transfer window despite Dejan Lovren leaving the club for Zenit St Petersburg.

The Reds have been forced to use Brazilian midfielder Fabinho in a centre-half role alongside inexperienced defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in the 2020-21 campaign.

