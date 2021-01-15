Jurgen Klopp has been asking questions about Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as the Liverpool FC manager looks to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Reds boss is preparing for life without the Netherlands international, with Wijnaldum’s contract set to end at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The defending Premier League champions have reportedly failed to put together a package that meets Wijnaldum’s expectations to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Anfield outfit.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a potential move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona over the past six months or so given his compatriot Ronald Koeman is currently in charge at Camp Nou.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a switch to sign a replacement midfielder for Wijnaldum in the event that the Netherlands international does leave at Anfield in the summer.

The Reds have been linked with a surprise swoop to sign Bissouma, although the Merseyside outfit can expect to face competition from Arsenal.

Daily Record reporter Castles revealed that Klopp has shown an interest in signing the Mali international from Brighton at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“If you look at Liverpool, it’s clear that Bissouma is being thought of as an option to replace Gini Wijnaldum if he leaves under freedom of contract at the end of the season,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“A similar type of player, performs a similar type of role, much younger.

“You mentioned his statistical high rating at present, we know that’s one of the filters that Liverpool use before presenting names to Jurgen Klopp as options for new signings.

“My understanding is that Klopp has done some work to ask questions about Bissouma to people who know him well, which again would suggest that this is something that Liverpool have on a list of potential replacements.”

Bissouma has scored one goal in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

The Mali midfielder has netted three times in 73 appearances in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

