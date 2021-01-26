Liverpool FC are set to complete a swoop to sign Derby County forward Kaide Gordon this week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have held talks with Gordon about a move to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have agreed a compensation deal with Derby that means the Reds will have to pay £1m for Gordon plus £3m in add-ons.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit hope to finalise a deal with Derby in the next 48 hours before wrapping up the transfer by the end of the week.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Tottenham Hotspur have also been showing an interest in the England Under-16 international.

Gordon has scored one goal in one substitute appearance in the Championship in the current campaign after the winger made his debut in a 4-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The Derby teenager has made two appearances for the England Under-16 team.

Liverpool FC haven’t made any new signings in the January transfer window despite facing an injury crisis at the back.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

