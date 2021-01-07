Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has made contact with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe about a potential move to Anfield, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds boss is ready to rekindle his interest in the World Cup winner at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions are genuine contenders to sign the France international following their long-term interest in the 22-year-old.

According to the same story, Klopp considers Mbappe to be his “dream signing” and “maintains contact” with the PSG forward ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Frenchman.

Sport go on to add that Liverpool FC face competition from Real Madrid for Mbappe’s signature and Zinedine Zidane is working hard to rival Klopp and Liverpool FC.

The Spanish media outlet highlight that new PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is working hard to secure Mbappe’s long-term future at Parc des Princes by sorting out the forward’s contract situation.

While Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe, the report claims that the Spanish giants are facing financial difficulties due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe has scored 104 goals in 142 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at PSG after the France international moved to Parc des Princes from Monaco in 2017.

The World Cup winner has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French League Cups during his stint at PSG.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip