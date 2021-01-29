Liverpool FC and Everton are interested in a swoop to sign Sheffield United’s teenage defender Kyron Gordon, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that defending Premier League champions are monitoring the Sheffield United defender ahead of his breakthrough at the Blades.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are monitoring Gordon’s progress at the Premier League’s basement club as the teenager looks to make an impression under Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

According to the same story, the Reds can expect to face competition from their Merseyside rivals Everton as the Toffees are also interested in the Sheffield United youngster.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Gordon has 18 months left on his two-year professional deal with Sheffield United following his impressive progress in the club’s youth team.

The newspaper report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC are on the cusp of signing Derby forward Kaide Gordon in the January transfer window.

The article reveals that Liverpool FC are continuing with talks over the possibility of signing the 16-year-old in a £1m deal plus £3m in add-ons.

Liverpool FC have been heavily linked with a bid to sign a new defender but the defending Premier League champions haven’t managed to get a deal over the line so far this month.

The Merseyside outfit will make the trip to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

