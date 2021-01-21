Mohamed Salah opens up about Liverpool FC future

Mohamed Salah has underlined his desire to remain at Liverpool FC, stating that he wants to give 100 per cent to the club.

The Egypt international has 18 months left to run on his current deal at the defending Premier League champions to raise questions about his future.

Salah has been linked with a potential move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona or Real Madrid over the past few months given his contract situation.

The African forward fuelled speculation last month when he appeared to open the door to a potential move to one of the Spanish sides in the future.

Salah’s goals have dried up for the Anfield outfit over the past few weeks to raise questions about the Liverpool FC forward and his team-mates.

The 28-year-old fired a blank in Liverpool FC’s goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

Speaking to Norwegian channel TV2, Salah reiterated his desire to stay at the Anfield outfit in the long term.

“If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club,” Salah said.

“I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can.

“And I want to give 100 per cent to the people, who show me love all the time.”

Salah has scored 13 goals and has made three assists in 17 games in the Premier League this season.

The Reds forward has also netted three times in six Champions League fixtures in the current campaign.

Salah has won the Premier League and the Champions League since his move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma in 2017.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip