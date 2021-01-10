Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in a potential swoop to sign the French youngster.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old defender in the 2021 January transfer window despite a move being unlikely at this time.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC can expect to face competition for Simakan’s signature, with Serie A giants AC Milan and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig reportedly both interested in the Strasbourg youngster.

Telefoot say that Liverpool FC have asked Strasbourg to be kept informed of any bids for the promising centre-half so the Reds can spring into action if required.

Simakan established himself as a regular in the Strasbourg team during the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season after the 20-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions.

The France Under-20 international has further established his place in the Strasbourg team following a return of one goal in 18 games in the 2020-21 season so far.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee problems to leave Klopp without his two first-choice centre-halves in the current campaign.

The Reds will take on title rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Anfield next Sunday afternoon.

