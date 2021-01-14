Liverpool FC target Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic - report

Liverpool FC are targeting Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic in the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 14 January 2021, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are weighing up a potential offer for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are exploring alternative options in the January transfer window as Liverpool FC look to sign some cover at the back.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit have been priced out of a move to sign Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly due to Napoli’s £100m asking price.

According to the same story, the Reds are looking at Koulibaly’s centre-half partner Maksimovic because the Serbia international would be available for a much cheaper fee.

The report reveals that the Reds have followed up on their initial enquiries about the Serbia centre-half to raise questions about whether Liverpool FC will enter the January transfer market for a centre-half.

Sky Sports go on to add that the Reds are also interested in Schalke defender Ozan Kabak after the reigning champions reached out to the Turkey international’s representatives.

Liverpool FC were demoted to second position in the Premier League table on Tuesday night after Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The defending Premier League champions will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the top of the table clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

