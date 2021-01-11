Liverpool FC are set to rival Leeds United for the signature of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in the Argentinian midfielder in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds have been tracking the Udinese star since the summer transfer window after Marcelo Bielsa failed to sign his compatriot from the Serie A outfit.

According to the same story, Bielsa is contemplating a fresh approach to sign the 26-year-old in the January transfer window or wait until the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Sun go on to report that Liverpool FC have registered their interest in De Paul to put Leeds under pressure to act now or risk losing out on their long-term target.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC’s scouts have earmarked the Udinese midfielder as a potential signing who could improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The article reveals that the Serie A side would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £40m for the Argentinian midfielder.

De Paul has been a key part of Udinese’s success over the past four and a half seasons, scoring 28 goals in 158 games in all competitions.

The Udinese midfielder is a regular in the Argentina national team thanks to his impressive performances in the Italian top flight.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

