Liverpool FC are set to allow Sepp van den Berg to go out on loan in the January transfer window despite Jurgen Klopp’s injury crisis at the back this season, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are eager to provide Van den Berg with regular first-team football in order to get the Dutch defender more experience.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have spoken to clubs in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland about taking the teenager on loan in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, the Reds are likely to agree a deal with an interested suitor this month to provide Van den Berg with the chance to chalk up some vital experience.

Goal claim in their report that one Belgian Pro League club, one 2.Bundesliga outfit and one Swiss Super League side are interested in signing Van den Berg on loan.

The media outlet add that Blackburn Rovers are heading interest from the Championship in the teenager in the current transfer window.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee problems in October, while Klopp’s only other senior centre-half Joel Matip has struggled with fitness issues throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Klopp has been forced to use Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams at centre-half this season but the Reds boss hasn’t yet turned to Van den Berg.

