Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos at the end of the season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are monitoring Ramos’ situation at the Spanish giants.

The same article states that the 34-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that the Reds are the latest club to “knock on Ramos’ door”.

The Reds are reportedly interested in landing the World Cup winner despite Ramos famously being involved in the challenge that led to Salah’s shoulder injury in the Champions League final in 2018.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from the likes of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League rivals Manchester City for the Spanish defender’s signature.

However, the article gives no indication with regards to whether Ramos would consider a move to Merseyside when the Spain international’s current deal at Real Madrid comes to an end at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC have paid a heavy price for a lack of cover at centre-half this season following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Joel Matip has also struggled with persistent niggles to leave Jurgen Klopp relying on Brazilian midfielder Fabinho at the back.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip