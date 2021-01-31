Liverpool FC are considering a surprise swoop to sign Arsenal centre-half Shkodran Mustafi to help solve their centre-half crisis at the back, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are looking to sign a centre-half before the close of the January transfer window.

The same article states the Reds are set for a desperate search for a central defender in the final days of the January transfer window after Joel Matip succumbed to a fresh injury problem.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is exploring potential emergency options, leading to a surprise interest in the out-of-favour Arsenal defender.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Reds are monitoring Mustafi’s contract situation at Arsenal amid speculation that the Gunners could terminate the defender’s current deal this month.

The report goes on to add that Mustafi could leave on a free transfer to open the door to a potential move to the defending Premier League champions.

The newspaper article says that Arsenal would be open to terminating Mustafi’s deal in order to get his salary off their wage bill.

Mustafi has only made three appearances in the Premier League this term, highlighting how the German defender has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries in October.

