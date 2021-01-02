Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The defending Premier League champions are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half given their injury crisis at the back.

Liverpool FC lost Joel Matip to an injury problem last weekend during their 1-1 draw with relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

The Merseyside outfit have been without Virgil van Dijk since a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at the start of October.

Van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee problem following Jordan Pickford’s challenge on the Netherlands international.

His centre-half partner Joe Gomez also succumbed to a knee problem during England training in the same month to leave Jurgen Klopp without his first-choice pairing.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a host of centre-halves since losing Van Dijk and Gomez ahead of the January transfer window.

And journalist Castles has now claimed that the Reds are currently interested in 20-year-old Lille defender Botman.

“What they’re working on, according to my information, is a deal for a player who’d be significantly cheaper (than Dayot Upamencano) and that’s Sven Botman, who is in first his season at Lille,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by Read Liverpool.

“Lille have very difficult financial difficulties. My understanding is that Lille would be willing to sell the player probably for twice and a little bit more than what they paid Ajax for him in the summer.

“So you’re looking at a 20-year-old just turning international defender who has fantastic statistical attributes.

“My information is that they have been calling and speaking to Botman’s agent and that Botman’s agent likes the sound of the conversations.”

Botman has made 17 appearances for Lille in the French top flight this season to get regular first-team experience under his belt.

The Dutch centre-half moved to Lille in a £6m deal from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window to replace Arsenal-bound Gabriel Magalhaes.

Liverpool FC will travel to Southampton on Monday night before the Reds host bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday 17 January.

