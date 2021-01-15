Celtic and Rangers are ready to battle it out to sign Liverpool FC striker Taiwo Awoniyi, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the two Scottish Premier League clubs are interested in a swoop to sign the 23-year-old striker following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

The same article states that Celtic and Rangers are at the front of the queue to sign Awoniyi after his fine performances on loan at Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are considering the sale of Awoniyi after failing to secure a work permit for the Nigerian striker over the past five seasons.

The report goes on to add that Celtic and Rangers have been keeping an eye on the Liverpool FC striker’s form but could face competition from other Premier League teams.

Although Liverpool FC struggled to secure a work permit for Awoniyi, 90Min claim that Celtic and Rangers can take advantage of slightly different rules in Scotland.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will surely be hoping to use his ties to Liverpool FC to get one over their title rivals Celtic in the race to sign Awoniyi.

Awoniyi has scored five times in 12 games for Union Berlin during his loan at the Bundesliga club this term.

The Nigeria Under-23 international has represented FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin during a series of loan spells over the past five seasons.

