Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to snatch a 2-1 win away to Liverpool FC in Sunday’s crunch Premier League showdown.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they head into the clash looking to make it four wins in a row in the top flight.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners away to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night thanks to Paul Pogba’s goal, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men moved to the top of the table.

The Red Devils are three points ahead of Liverpool FC heading into Sunday’s showdown on Merseyside, and Liverpool FC have failed to win any of their last three outings in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United and Spurs star Berbatov is tipping Solskjaer’s men to continue their good recent form and claim a 2-1 win away against a depleted Liverpool FC side.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “I want to see United make the most of the position they are in and increase their lead at the top to six points clear of Liverpool.

“It’s going to be a tough game and there is a lot at stake.

“I think it will be a tactical battle but I don’t care how they do it, I just want to see United win, and I think they will continue to surprise people.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League title since 2013, have won their last three games in the top flight.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip