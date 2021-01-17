Bruno Fernandes looks ahead to Liverpool FC v Man United

Bruno Fernandes has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they will need to be at their best if they want to beat Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they moved three points clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table last week thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Burnley.

Fernandes has been one of the driving forces behind Manchester United’s good form in the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Portugal international has been a key performer for the Red Devils this season and he has already scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 17 Premier League games this term.

The 26-year-old playmaker will be expecting to feature when Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday and he has warned of the stern test that awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Asked how much he is looking forward to testing himself against Liverpool FC, Fernandes said: “The same way I test myself.

“It’s not different playing against Liverpool or someone else. The main point is the same: three points.

“We know that we will play against one of the better teams in England. The best team in the last season was them because they were champions; so they were the best team last season.

“Of course, you know what [it] means for the fans and for everyone, this game. But the most important thing for us is [to] focus and it’s just another game that we have to try and win and just trying to make our best, trying to make our game. I think it is only that.

“Of course, I know everyone is expecting everything but you don’t see the best of one player in one game. He doesn’t see the pass in the big games or the small games.

“You see all of the player in the season. You need to make a good season, an entire season – ups and downs.

“But you need to keep your focus, keep your mentality because sometimes you are just doing different things to help the team.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League title since 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson, will take on Fulham away from home in the top flight on Wednesday 20 January after their clash at Anfield this weekend.

