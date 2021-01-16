Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool FC v Man United

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United will “never have a better chance” to beat Liverpool FC at Anfield as they prepare for their crunch showdown on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game as the Premier League leaders after their 1-0 victory away to Burnley on Tuesday night lifted them three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men in the top-flight table.

Manchester United have been in good domestic form in recent months and they have won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have suffered something of a dip in form in recent games and are without a win in their last three outings in the top flight.

Former Manchester United star Scholes believes that the fact that there will be no supporters inside Anfield on Sunday afternoon means that the stage is set for the Red Devils to take all three points if they perform at the right level.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Scholes said: “United will never have a better chance to win at Anfield.

“It’s a massive advantage in their favour that there will be no fans inside the ground and, in my opinion, more important than Liverpool’s injury problems in defence.

“Whenever I played at Anfield, the crowd was the biggest influence on the game. It was always so tough to go there because of that, but it’s not a factor on Sunday.

“It’s still a huge challenge facing United, though. Liverpool have great forwards who can score from nothing, but the biggest threat comes from the full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, and United have to find a way to stop them.

“United have the players to to go and win at Anfield, but this is the moment when they have to show they can deliver in the biggest games. They haven’t beaten any of the so-called Big Six this season and they won’t win anything until they do.

“Psychologically, United just seem to lack belief on the big occasion, but they are also coming up against better players, so it’s much harder to beat those teams if you don’t have everybody performing to the top of their game. But when you do win against your rivals, especially away from home, it is massive for confidence – yours and theirs.

“When we used to go and win at Arsenal, we knew it would be a dagger to the heart to win at their place.”

Reflecting on Manchester United’s title hopes, Scholes added: “It feels strange to say it, but I actually do think United can win the league because it’s been such a weird season. But it’s all about winning the big games now.

“They haven’t done that yet. People can say they won at Leicester on the final day of last season to qualify for the Champions League, but that wasn’t a big game like going to City, Liverpool or Chelsea and winning when it matters.

“United have lost four successive semifinals and were knocked out the Champions League with a really bad defeat against RB Leipzig.

“That failure to win big games has to change if they are to win anything, but there’s no better place to start than at Anfield.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the top flight table last season.

