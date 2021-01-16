Graeme Souness predicts Liverpool FC v Man United

Graeme Souness is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s crunch Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The Red Devils head into the game full of confidence after having won four of their last five games in the English top flight.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners away to Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night as Paul Pogba’s second-half goal fired the visitors to victory and moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now three points ahead of Liverpool FC heading into Sunday’s showdown at Anfield.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they are without a win in their last three outings in the top flight.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC star Souness is expecting the Reds to have just “too much” for Solskjaer’s side when the two teams meet on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Souness said: “If this was any point in the last five years, I’d predict Liverpool to win all day long.

“I can’t say that this time around because there is a concern in the middle of defence, and I see them being vulnerable there.

“United will carry a threat, and I know it’s an old cliche to talk about Anfield, the extra man, what the crowd brings to the game: that’s not there.

“I’ve played in front of them and know how fantastic they can be, especially in this game and it’s very difficult for a referee not to give a penalty in front of the Kop. That goes against the home team this time around.

“It’s a difficult one to call, but I have to believe Liverpool will turn up on the day, Alisson will have a very good day, the back four will hold tight, and Liverpool will just have too much for them on the day.”

Liverpool FC, who are second in the table, are aiming to defend their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy with seven games to spare last term.

