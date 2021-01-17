‘It’s really exciting’: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool FC v Man United

Jurgen Klopp says that stage is set for a “really exciting” clash between Liverpool FC and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

The Red Devils are preparing to head to Anfield to take on their bitter rivals as they look to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

Manchester United are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table as they bid to try and wrestle the trophy away from Liverpool FC this season.

The Red Devils moved three points clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the table last week thanks to their 1-0 win away to Burnley.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League lately and they have failed to win in their last three top-flight outings.

Klopp, however, insists that he is relishing the game and he is looking forward to the clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Klopp said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a great game.

“Two good football teams face each other, the away team doesn’t have to travel too long, so that’s good and it’s a historic derby.

“There are many good things to say about it but it’s a difficult one as well.

“It looks like United are flying at the moment, we’re kind of struggling a little bit, that’s how it is.

“We’ve not had the result we’ve wanted to have but we don’t feel too far away from our top shape, so we’ve tried to use the time to get a bit closer and make it an interesting and exciting game.

“That’s all I need to look forward to a game, so it’s really exciting.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they clinched the trophy with seven games to spare.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip