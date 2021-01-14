‘We’re ready’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Liverpool FC v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared that his Manchester United team are “ready” for their crunch showdown with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils moved to the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool FC thanks to a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Paul Pogba scored the winner for the Red Devils in the second half to help Manchester United leapfrog their bitter rivals and move into top spot ahead of Sunday’s clash on Merseyside.

Manchester United are now preparing for their trip to take on Jurgen Klopp’s defending champions at Anfield as they look to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

Solskjaer knows the scale of the test awaiting them in their clash with the Reds but he is confident that his side have a good chance of getting a result against the Merseysiders.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Tuesday night’s win, Solskjaer said: “It’s a brilliant position to be in.

“Of course we know we’re going to the champions, they’ve had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that’s going to be a difficult game for us but we’re ready for it.

“I think we couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them, because we’re in good shape, in good form, we’re hungry – that’s the big thing, these boys are hungry.

“They want to get better and that’s a test again, a test of character and a test of quality.”

After Sunday’s game, Manchester United will take on Fulham away from home in the Premier League on Wednesday 20 January.

The Red Devils are yet to win a trophy under Solskjaer and finished third in the table last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip